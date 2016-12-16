Lancaster’s first ‘Happy Cafe’ opens

Lancaster’s first Happy Café which aims to improve wellbeing within the community is now open.

Two local charities Metamorphosis Open Cinema and the Neuro Drop In have teamed up with Action for Happiness to make people feel better about themselves.

They are doing this by opening up a Happy Cafe at the Neuro Drop In on Stonerow Head, Lancaster.

And with only 35 per cent of Lancastrian’s rating themselves as “very happy” in a recent office of national statistics survey, it couldn’t have come sooner.

“Working in the community with people in recovery has taught me that we all need a place to go where you can relax, make friends and learn more about the keys to happier living,” said David Mcloughlin, who is the project manager of Metamorphosis Open Cinema. “I approached Sharon at the Neuro Drop In because she shares my passion for positivity, kindness and all things good.

“They are the ideal partner because they are all about helping people to take practical steps to improve their mental wellbeing by providing a wide range of wellbeing activities and relaxation therapies.”

Together the charities aim to use the Happy Café as a way to bring the community together and improve well-being by learning from and sharing with others.

The café is open from 10.30am–3pm on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and as well as the menu of food made with love by the talented team, they will also be serving up a menu of some essential films that organisers hope will help turn a frown upside down.

They will be incorporating the successful community cinema into the Happy Café and show films that will lift mood and take visitors on an adventure.

The Neuro Drop In is located on the Lancaster Farms premise.

For more information about the charities visit https://neurodropin.org.uk/ or call 01524 840762 and http://opencinemalancashire.btck.co.uk/ or call 01524 555900.