Lancaster MP Cat Smith marries at Williamson Park

Lancaster MP Cat Smith married her partner of 11 years at the weekend at a ceremony at the Ashton Memorial.

Ms Smith and Ben Soffa were joined by around 80 guests, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, at their civil wedding on Friday, September 2, followed by a reception at the Lancaster House Hotel in Ellel.

The couple started dating in 2005, with a first date at Lancaster’s Pizza Margherita followed by a trip to the Duke’s Cinema.

In 2015, on the tenth anniversary of their first date, they returned to the same restaurant, where they got engaged.

Since then Ms Smith has been elected as the MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood.

At their reception the couple served a wedding breakfast from a locally-sourced menu including Fleetwood fish battered in Lancaster Brewery ale and Cartmel sticky toffee pudding.

Ms Smith, who will not be changing her name, and Mr Soffa said: “We are delighted so many of our friends and family could join us on this special day to wish us well.

“We are planning on beginning our married life with a short honeymoon to Scotland before returning to Lancaster together.”