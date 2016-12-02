Lancaster MP Cat Smith backs Small Business Saturday

Lancaster MP Cat Smith is celebrating the contribution of small firms in Lancaster as part of this year’s Small Business Saturday on December 3rd and visiting small businesses around her constituency to mark the day.

Consumers are being encouraged to ‘shop small’ and celebrate the contribution of entrepreneurs and small firms this weekend.

Launched in 2013, Small Business Saturday brought a boost to local high streets across the country. Last year’s Small Business Saturday saw customers spent £623million with small businesses – a 24 per cent increase on Small Business Saturday in 2014.

Across the UK different activities are taking place to promote Britain’s small businesses.

Cat Smith is backing local businesses to take advantage of the campaign on a key shopping day in the year in the run-up to Christmas and encouraging local people to shop locally in small firms as part of Small Business Saturday. The day aims to give a long-term boost to trade and give a lift to the high streets.

Ms Smith said: “I am looking forward to backing our local small shops and independent businesses on Small Business Saturday. We should do all we can to thank them for the vital contribution they make to the local economy, adding to the local community and boosting diversity on the High Street.

“Small Business Saturday is about reminding people that small firms fuel our economy – whether they are retailers, exporters, construction companies, start-ups of any kind – this is about a long-term commitment to the people who create local jobs and add diversity to our high streets.

“It will be fantastic to build on the success we achieved with Small Business Saturday last year, which is why I’m getting behind the campaign again and giving my support to local businesses.

“There are lots of great businesses in Lancaster and Fleetwood and the campaign is a great way of raising awareness and helping boost trade.”