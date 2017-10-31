Lancaster mayor invites kids to design Christmas card for Queen

Primary school children are being asked to design a Christmas card for the mayor which will be fit for the Queen.

The winning entry will be sent to VIPs on behalf of Lancaster City Council, including Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

Designs should be on a piece of A4 paper of any colour, use strong colours but avoid using glitter, not have things stuck on to it – they don’t copy well and include their name, age, address and telephone number on the back.

“I am looking forward to seeing some exciting and creative designs produced by the children of our district in response to my Christmas card competition and I hope it will attract lots of entries,” said Coun Roger Mace, mayor of Lancaster.

Designs should be sent to the Mayor’s Office, Town Hall, Lancaster, LA1 1PJ. The closing date is Friday, November 24.

The winner will get to meet the Mayor at Lancaster Town Hall with nine of their friends and family.

They will enjoy a tour of the building and be presented with a framed copy of their design.