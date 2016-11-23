Lancaster health champion dies, aged 85

A champion of the health sector and consort to a former Mayor of Lancaster has died aged 85.

Michael Quinton, who passed away in Laurel Bank Nursing Home, was a former secretary of Lancaster District Community Health Council.

He held the post from 1986 until his retirement in 1995 and in 2001-02 was consort to his wife, Pat, who was Mayor of Lancaster.

As an advocate for patients, he had a deep sense of pastoral care for those in difficult circumstances.

He was involved in the formation of the Society of Community Health Council Secretaries as a national professional body and was its second chairman for three terms.

After moving to Brookhouse, Mike and Pat were soon immersed in community projects, including the North British Housing Association and the Lune Valley Rural Housing Association to provide affordable accommodation. He keenly supported her work as a Lancaster city, Lancashire county and Caton parish councillor.

After retirement he joined the University of the Third Age and ran a successful architecture group for 13 years.

He became involved with Lancaster Civic Society, was chairman of governors at Dallas Road Primary School, a local activist with the Liberal Democrats and keen member of the Black Bull pub quiz team in Brookhouse.

An important part of his later life was founding the Liberal Democrat Humanist and Secularist Group. Mike and Pat continued to host the U3A current affairs group until June.

Born in North Finchley, Mike went to school in Totteridge and East Barnet.

At 16 he became a student of architecture at Northern Poly and got closely involved with the Baptist Church, where he met his future wife. They celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Mike leaves his wife and three sons Nigel, Steve and Geoff. He was buried at Torrisholme Cemetery and a celebration of his life took place at Caton Institute. Donations in Mike’s memory were given to Save the Children and the Refugee Council.