Lancaster DJ is voice on Peter Kay’s Car Share

A radio DJ has become one of the stars of Peter Kay’s hit comedy without ever appearing in person on screen.

Martin Emery plays the role of Andy the Drivetime host on Forever FM, the fictional radio station on BBC1’s smash sitcom Car Share.

Martin’s voice can be heard on the car radio as Kay’s character John and his work colleague Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) drive from work.

The Tuesday night BAFTA-winning comedy is a ratings hit and Martin, who presents the Sunday breakfast show on Lancaster radio station The Bay, said that’s because “people can relate to it”.

“Everyone knows a John and Kayleigh,” he said.

Martin, who also regularly stands in as a presenter on other Bay radio shows, got the job after getting a phone call while in the pub. He then recorded his voiceovers for the first and second series of the show without ever meeting Peter himself.

“People ask me ‘what’s Peter Kay like?’ but in truth I’ve never got to see him,” he said.

“The ‘Forever FM’ bits are put together at Media City in Salford.”

Martin said he didn’t know if there would be a third series but hoped there would be, “or at least a Christmas special”.