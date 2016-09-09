Lancaster City Council’s plea for recycling

Lancaster City Council has released figures on how much waste they collect in a bid to get more people to recycle.

More than 8,440 tonnes of recyclable materials from approximately 62,000 properties are currently collected by the council.

Next week is Recycle Week 2016 and Lancaster City Council also wants to thank its residents for all the great recycling that’s being done, and help identify a few unusual household suspects which can also be recycled.

Whilst the majority of people recycle bottles, food and drink cans, jam jars, cardboard boxes and newspapers on a regular basis ‘the unusual suspects’ such as aerosol cans, foil trays, beauty crème jars, toilet roll tubes, toothpaste and tissue boxes are often missed.

If everyone in the UK recycled one toothpaste box, it would save enough energy to run a fridge in over 2,000 homes for a year.

Perfume or aftershave bottles are recyclable as well as aluminium deodorant and air freshener aerosol cans.

In the bathroom, plastic shampoo, shower gel and moisturiser bottles can be recycled too and in the kitchen you’ll find the unusual suspects helping to keep things clean - washing up liquid bottles, soap dispensers, bleach bottles and spray cleaners, which can all be recycled.

Lauren Gora, Lancaster City Council’s Waste and Recycling Promotions Officer, said: “Recycling is already making a big difference thanks to the dedication of our residents.

Recycling is important, so it’s great to keep up the good work!

“Recycle Week is an ideal time for everyone to take a fresh look at their recycling habits, and to see if there are any opportunities to recycle even more items.” For more visit www.recyclenow.com.