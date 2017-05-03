Lancaster and Morecambe youth cup finals results and pictures

Football stars of tomorrow thrilled their families and other supporters on a huge day at Morecambe FC.

The Lancaster and Morecambe Service to Youth League cup final day proved a big draw to the Globe Arena as talented kids battled it out in 10 age groups.

U16/17 League Cup winners Carnforth Red.

Morecambe FC manager Jim Bentley was there to present some of the trophies and referee Pete Worrall won an award in memory of the late Lancaster City captain Neil Marshall as best senior ref of the season, Ethan Kidd picking up the junior referee award.

Sunday’s annual event was held at the Globe for the second season in a row.

Age groups were from under 7s up to under 16s/17s.

Jeanette Morgan, fixtures and referees secretary, said: “As a league we would like to thank everyone who came to the Globe to support our day. The weather was good, the spectators were better and all the players were stars.”

Under 13s League Cup Runners Up Trimpell and Bare Rangers White.

Full results were:

Under 16s/17s - Carnforth Red 3 Trimpell and Bare Rangers 1; Under 15s - Morecambe Hawk 3 Carnforth Rangers 0; Under 14s - Trimpell and Bare Rangers Orange 5 Morecambe Hawk 1; Under 13s - Westgate Wanderers 2 Trimpell and Bare Rangers White 1; Under 12s - Westgate Wanderers 2 Wattsfield 1; Under 11s - Heysham Blue Star 2 Carnforth Rangers Red 0; Under 10s - Heysham Blue Star 2 Slyne-with-Hest 0; Under 9s - Westgate Rangers 3 Storeys of Lancaster FC 2; Under 8s - Carnforth Rangers Red 8 Cockerham Juniors 1; Under 7s - Morecambe Hawk 3 Westgate Wanderers 1.

For more photos see this week’s Lancaster Guardian and next week’s Morecambe Visitor.