Lancaster and Morecambe Newspaper Education Awards winners and finalists

Schools across the district gathered at Lancaster University in a glittering ceremony for the Lancaster Guardian and The Visitor Education Awards.

The awards, sponsored by Lancaster University and BAE Systems, were held to celebrate and recognise the outstanding work in schools across the bay area.

Lancaster and Morecambe Newspapers Education Awards.

Taking place in the Great Hall hundreds of teachers, pupils and parents gathered for the evening ceremony on Wednesday November 30.

Lancaster University Dance Society Competition Squad began the ceremony with a performance before Professor Amanda Chetwynd welcomed all.

Primary School Pupil of the Year Award sponsored by Old Holly Farm was presented by director Alison Pye.

Reece Holt, from St Helens C of E Primary School, took home the award.

Reece has undergone surgery and treatment for a brain tumour and subsequent complications and has amazed everybody with his strength and resilience.

He and his brother Callum had a sponsored head shave for Clatterbridge Cancer centre and friends and family were motivated to do other fundrasiing activities, including a sky drive, to raise over £2,500.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Joseph Waddington, of Arkholme C of E Primary School and Ellie Knowles, Poulton le Sands C of E Primary School.

Secondary Pupil of the Year Award sponsored by Uniform and Leisurewear was presented by managing director David Hoyle.

Lucy Richards, from Our Lady’s Catholic College, took home the award.

Lucy bravely coped with the passing of her father whilst studying for her GCSEs and still gained outstanding results.

She organised a school sponsored walk, a Christmas fair and other events, raising over £4,000 for Cancer Research.

She is now a charity and chaplaincy coordinator and campaigns to raise awareness for homeless people.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Ella Owens of Carnforth High School, Lily Garwood of Morecambe Community High School and Ellie Topping of Morecambe Community High School.

Sustainable School Award sponsored by Sainsbury’s was presented by Lancaster Guardian and Visitor Content Editor Debbie Butler.

Thurnham Glasson C of E Primary School took home the award.

The school is a small school with a big message of being pro-active in delivering to the wider community.

They held five Eco-Schools Green Flags and are working towards their sixth. Some activities they are involved in include; creating, developing and improving their seed to table policy; monitoring their energy/water usage and having a successful recycling centre.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Moorside Primary School and Great Wood Primary School.

Inspirational Teaching Award sponsored by BAE Systems was presented by Lancaster Mayor, councillor Robert Redfern.

Chris Beckett from Trumacar Primary School took home the award.

Mr Beckett has inspired so many children to enjoy sport. He gives up a huge amount of his own time to run extra curricular activities, making it his mission to introduce children to as many new sports as possible.

He networks with other schools and spoke at the annual sports conference about his achievements, with Trumacar being given the Sports Gold Award.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Theresa Russell of Morecambe Community High School, Alison Dodd of Stepping Stones Short Stay School and Ruth Lowe of Our Lady’s Catholic College.

Sports Achievement Award sponsored by Myerscough College was presented by director of marketing Stuart Davidson.

Great Wood Primary School took home the award.

Great Wood have built on sporting success and accomplishments this year.

The girls table tennis team became national champions in the under 11 category with Genevieve and Toby winning the Lancashire Under 11 individual champions.

They also dominated the district girls football season, winning two major cup competitions and representing the district at the Spar Youth Games.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were James Stanley of Carnforth High School, Morecambe Community High School Year 8 Athletics Team, Sunni Rich of Morecambe Community High School and St Peters C of E Primary School.

Young Scientist/Engineer Award sponsored by EDF Energy was presented by projects manager Martin Bennett.

Megan Williams of Morecambe Community High School took home the award.

Megan has a tremendous knowledge of LEGO robotics and has taken part in several competitions.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Sacha Griffiths of Carnforth High School, Daniel Harkin of Morecambe Community High School and Dallam School Year 10 girls.

Career Aspiration Award sponsored by Lancaster and Morecambe College was presented by director of business and development Jamie Hughes.

Morecambe Community High School took home the award.

The all new careers hub is an exciting development at the school. It offers impartial information, advice and guidance to students on work experience, CV writing, apprenticeships and higher education.

The other finalist highly commended for the award was Dallam School.

Health and Wellbeing Award sponsored by University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust was presented by deputy director of workforce, Gertie Nic Philib.

Stepping Stones Short Stat School took home the award.

Pupils at Stepping Stones display complex and challenging behaviour stemming from emotional, social and mental health issues. The team of staff championing health and wellbeing have made significant changes to the support of these pupils.

The Chill Zone sensory room and relax kids sessions have seen great results in improving the emotional health of the children.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Great Wood Primary School, Carnforth High School, Our Lady’s Catholic College and LINC, Morecambe Community High School.

Creative Arts Award sponsored by Arndale Centre was presented by service manager Glen White.

Leah Silva of Carnforth High School took home the award.

Leah is heavily involved in the arts, having sung solos at open evenings and starring in several school musical productions. She is a member of the Stagecoach Theatre School, is an accomplished street dancer, and a member of a Youth Vocal ensemble and acting group.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Great Wood Primary School and Joseph Parkin of Morecambe Community High School.

Unsung Hero Award sponsored by Burger King Morecambe was presented by area manger Gerry Flynn.

Darcy Willan of Heysham High School took home the award.

Darcy saved the life of a lady who had suffered an epileptic fit and had collapsed on the pavement.

Whilst other people walked past, Darcy rang for an ambulance and called her mum who brought a blanket and a hot water bottle.

They managed to revive her and looked after her until the ambulance arrived.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Alex Fawcett and Carl Joy of Morecambe Community High School, Lynne McLaughlin of the Cathedral Catholic Primary School and Dionne Davies of Stepping Stones Short Stay School.

Primary School of the Year Award sponsored by The University of Cumbria was presented by director of the institute of education Dr Jackie Moses.

Morecambe Bay Community Primary School took home the award.

The school has recently won the most inspirational primary school at the prestigious educate awards where it was described as ‘a beacon of hope for the local community.’

The work of the school’s pastoral team, work with special needs children and an innovative science project all contributed to its success.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were The Cathedral Catholic Primary School, Trumacar Primary School and Ellel St Johns Primary School.

Secondary School of the Year Award sponsored by Lancaster University was presented by Professor Amanda Chetwynd.

Our Lady’s Catholic College took home the award.

The school believes every student should have equal opportunities to achieve the best possible start to life.

With the addition of the pupil premium grant, they have been able to improve their provision for disadvantaged pupils in a number of ways.

By targeting issues consistent with disadvantage, they believe they can make a real difference.

Other finalists highly commended for the award were Carnforth High School, Morecambe Community High School and Wennington Hall.

Editor of the Lancaster and Morecambe Newspapers, Chris Daggett took to the stage to thank all those who attended and were up for the awards.

Mr Daggett also asked teachers to stand up so the crowds could applaud their hard work.

More pictures to come.

If you would like to buy a picture from the evening please call photo sales on 0330 123 0203.