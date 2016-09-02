Lancaster actor ready for big theatre school chance

A Lancaster actor can’t wait to embark on three years of training at a top London theatre school.

Sarah Eve will begin a BA acting course at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) later this month.

Based on Gower Street in London, RADA is one of the oldest drama schools in the country and spawned the likes of Alan Rickman, Sir Kenneth Branagh, Sir John Hurt, Lord Attenborough, Glenda Jackson and Michael Sheen.

Sarah is fresh off appearing in her second major professional role, playing Anne Page in Northern Broadsides’ touring adaptation of The Merry Wives of Windsor.

She previously appeared in Oldham Coliseum’s production of The Mist in the Mirror and appeared in The Dukes’ walkabout play Robin Hood at Williamson Park in 2013.

“I can’t wait, I’ve always wanted to live in London,” said the former Ripley St Thomas school pupil.