Lancashire recommends...cocktail bars

Readers have voted - here are the results of our poll for the best cocktail bars in Lancashire.

Boca Cafe Bar, Poulton

Boca Cafe Bar, in Breck Road, was by far the most popular in our online poll.

As a trendy cocktail bar, it specialises in a variety of alcoholic mixed drinks, but also serves fruity mocktails, coffees, lattes and hot chocolate.

Catching on to the popularity of gin, it is also introducing a 12 gins of Christmas menu.

Staff also offer their expertise through cocktail masterclasses, where people can shake, stir and sample their favourite drinks.

The venue is available for hire for celebrations.

Bar 380, Blackpool

Bar 380 offers some tranquillity with a view of the illuminated streets below through the glass SkyWalk of Blackpool Tower. It is a pop-up bar, offering promotions and themes throughout the year. It is currently open at weekends, offering cocktails, and will soon be transformed into a Santa station, offering minced pies, mulled wine and children’s activities.

Kuckoo and Beach Comber, Preston

The two bars, in Fox Street, are connected and offer a different experience in each one.

Kuckoo plays indie rock and roll and is famed for its popular cocktails, with sweets such as Dime bars and fizzy rainbow laces.

Beach Comber loves the cheesy 80s and 90s tunes and revellers feel like they are on a Caribbean holiday with its sunny vibe.

Ambiance, Lytham

Ambiance Bar and Restaurant, in Henry Street, only opened in the spring, but it has received great reviews.

As well as serving classic cocktails, it also offers wines and champagnes.

The restaurant is located upstairs, which serves modern hot and cold Turkish cuisine cooked on an open charcoal grill.

The bar also hosts weekly Latin nights, with themed music and dancing.

The Cocktail Club, Morecambe

The Cocktail Club, based in Morecambe, offers a unique experience in that it is mobile.

Owner Sophie Bailey can travel to any type of party, or wedding across the country. She can make 35 in total and she also runs master classes at her bar.

To view the poll click here: http://www.lep.co.uk/news/where-are-the-best-cocktail-bars-1-8251317



NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends Christmas shops. Any suggestions? Email natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk