Lancashire recommends....Antique shops

Here is a list of places to get your valuable treasures.

GB Antiques Centre, Lancaster

GB Antiques Centre, in Lancaster Leisure Park, is now the country’s biggest indoor antiques and furniture centre, attracting 220,000 visitors every year.

Recently extended, and set all on one floor, there are 100 individual dealers, each with their own specialties, offering an amazing choice and variety of wares.

Spread over 40,000 sq feet, the centre houses elegant porcelain, pottery, glass and paintings as well as memorabilia, books, and toys.

Visitors can browse for hours amongst beautiful furniture with everything from Victorian pine and Edwardian oak, to mahogany and walnut.

European Fine Arts & Antiques Ltd, Preston

The Victorian building, in Cannon Street, Preston, consists of three floors.

It has a wide range of Victorian and European artists to view as well as high quality early English furniture, clocks, silver and ceramics.

The store also has a selection of quality English and French reproduction furniture.

Bygone Times, Eccleston

Bygone Times antiques and collectables centre is located in Grove Mill, Eccleston. Stretched over five floors, with more than 500 stall holders, visitors can fine vintage clothing, furniture, collectable artwork and memorabilia from yesteryear.

The Regent, Blackpool

The Regent, which is a theatre and cinema, was transformed into a antiques, vintage, retro and craft emporium by current owner Richard Taylor in 2013.

There are three floors full of stalls selling a variety of vintage items and classic antiques. It also hosts craft workshops for the creative bunch.

After a hard day of shopping, visitors can enjoy a cuppa in the vintage tearoom, which is open seven days a week from 10am to 3.30pm.

The Regent, in Church Street, is open seven days a week, from 10am.

Old Corn Mill, Bretherton

Old Corn Mill, in South Road, Bretherton, is a family-run business, which was established in 1999.

It has featured on BBC’s Antiques Road Trip and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.

It sells antique furniture of all type, as well as porcelain ceramics and china, mirrors, toys, clocks, barometers, Art Deco and Art Nouveau, desks, bookcases, beds, antiquities and much more.

It also undertakes antique restoration and renovations, including stripping, French polishing, and re-upholstery.

