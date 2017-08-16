Ladies’ pre-season going to plan

Morecambe Ladies picked up two pre-season friendlies last week as they prepare for the upcoming season.
They started with a 4-0 win over Blackpool FC Girls and Ladies on Wednesday evening, and on Sunday in the sunshine, they put 11 goals past Sir Tom Finney LFC with the Reserves drawing 1-1 against Kendal Town.
Two new signings settled in quickly, Yasmin Swarbrick, scored four and Shona Wright looked solid in goal.
