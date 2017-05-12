John McGuinness “one lucky boy” after broken leg

The wife of motorcycle ace John McGuinness has said he is “one lucky boy” to have survived after he broke his leg in a crash.

The 45-year-old from Morecambe was in a stable condition in hospital after suffering the injury at the North West 200 race meeting in Northern Ireland.

Rebecca McGuinness, who accompanied her husband to hospital, tweeted on Friday: “Not how we wanted our day to go like yesterday but glad I’ve still got my man with us...he is one lucky boy.”

McGuinness’ Honda team tweeted on Thursday that he was undergoing leg surgery in Belfast and was “in good spirits”.

“John is currently in theatre having his right tibula/fibula plated,” said an spokesman for Honda Racing.

McGuinness now looks certain to miss this year’s Isle of Man TT which starts in just over two weeks. He has won 23 races around the iconic road circuit, placing him second on the all-time list.

The accident happened on Thursday at the Primrose Hill section of the course around 20 minutes before the end of the practice session.