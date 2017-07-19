John McGuinness defies injury to accept college award

Morecambe’s motorcycle ace has been honoured with a top college award as he continues his recovery from serious injury.

John McGuinness accepted an Honorary Fellowship from Myerscough College on crutches after he fractured his right leg in a motorbike accident just two months ago.

John McGuinness meets staff and students at the Myerscough College motorcyle centre.

John was rushed to hospital after he crashed in practice for the North West 200 race meeting in Northern Ireland in May.

‘The Morecambe Missile’ also suffered four broken vertebrae and three broken ribs and has been on the slow road to recovery ever since.

But he bravely attended a ceremony at the Bilsborrow college last week to be inducted into an elite group of inspirational people from the world of business, sport and entertainment.

McGuinness was given the award in recognition of his outstanding courage and his achievements in the field of racing motorbikes.

John, 45, said: “Just a month ago I wouldn’t have imagined being here, it’s been a really tough last couple of months and it’s been really challenging for myself and my family.

“I’ve got six months of wearing a leg frame and then we’ll see how my recovery goes.

“The Fellowship is a very proud moment for me and I really appreciate it.”

The injuries forced McGuinness to miss this year’s Isle of Man TT road race meeting where he made his name with 23 wins, second on the all-time list.

“It would be brilliant to beat Joey Dunlop’s TT record but what I’ve done is amazing, for somebody bought up on a council estate in Heysham with massive dreams,” he said.

“My advice to students is think big, whatever your plans are for the future.”

After the ceremony John and his wife Becky attended a lunch hosted by Myerscough College principal Ann Turner, before taking a tour of the college’s Motorcycle Centre and spending time chatting to motorsport staff and students.