Jiving rock and roll night comes to Morecambe

It’s time to take a trip back to the 50s for a day of classic rock and roll.

Rock and roll is here to stay every August Bank Holiday Sunday with the best jivers and strollers live on Morecambe promenade.

Steve Middlesbrough, organiser of Juke Box Jive, with CJ, Martin and Jacqueline Colyer, outside the Platform, Morecambe.

Dancers from R&B clubs from all over the north are coming back to enjoy the atmosphere at Juke Box Jive on Sunday August 27.

The event takes place at two venues featuring DJs and special guests.

From 12-5pm the event is free at the Platform and will welcome singers Ricky Aron, Hatty B and CJ.

At just 14, CJ, from Morecambe, takes on Juke Box Jive for the second time.

“I have been singing for as long as I can remember, music has been my life for a long time, it is so much fun,” said Chloe, who goes under the stage name of CJ.

“I am into rock and roll, I do quite a lot of songs, my signature is Stupid Cupid by Holly Francis, it is quite a powerful song, vocally challenging.

“Juke Box Jive is very lively, enjoyable and I see everyone having fun.”

Those attending are encouraged to continue the party at the Headway Hotel (Marine Road East) in the evening where tickets are £10.

The Revolutionaires, Woody and The Rattlers, The Hot Rod Devilles and DJs Stevie M and Tommy P will take to the stage from 7.30pm-midnight.

Tickets available by ringing 07771 692 626.