Israeli trio returns to Lancaster venue that sparked international tours

An Isreali jazz band were so impressed with the reception they got in Lancaster three years ago that they decided to start touring internationally, and have barely stopped since!

Lancaster therefore holds a special place in the heart of “jazz prog cinematic trio” Shalosh, who have shows in Ireland, Belgium, France, Austria and Germany following their show at The Hall in China Street on Friday (June 16).

Gadi Stern, Matan Assayag and David Michaeli are childhood friends who have been playing together since they started making music.

Despite the classic jazz trio format of piano, bass and drums, and the band members’ deep root in jazz and improvised traditions, Shalosh’s music takes its own path across and between genres like rock, groove, classical, African and Middle Eastern music.

After years of working separately and internationally, both as side-men as well as band leaders, the three reunited in 2014 in order to form a band.

Karishma Asher, events manager at The Hall, said: “When they first came to play The Hall for the Jazz Festival three years ago it was their first live international gig.

“It met with such rapturous applause that they decided to start touring and have hardly stopped since!

“Last year they chose to launch their new album in The Hall. This year they’re visiting us first before going on the perform over two nights at the epicentre of Jazz in the UK - Ronnie Scott’s.

“The hundred year old house Steinway Grand has never rung out with such gusto, with a mixture of tenderness and mischief.

“They have already given us some of the best nights we have ever had in The Hall and we feel blessed to be welcoming them back for a third encore!”

Tickets are £8.50 from The Hall or online www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shalosh-the-comeback-tour-tickets-34789764121/amp.

From 8pm.