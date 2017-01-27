Injury update after Lancaster bus accident

Four people received injuries which included broken bones after a bus accident in Lancaster on Wednesday.

A Stagecoach bus had to brake sharply on Slyne Road on January 25 at around 12.50pm.

Police reported the 55 service bus had to brake sharply to avoid cars heading into the nearby car wash.

The most serious injury is to a woman who has a head injury and suspected broken bones. She has been transferred to Preston Hospital.

Ambulance and police were at the scene treating passengers, some of whom were standing up at the time of the incident because the bus was pulling into a stop.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Claire Pearson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious collision which has resulted in a number of nasty injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information, to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0589 of January 25.