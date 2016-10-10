Housing changes proposal at Bolton-le-Sands development

Plans to alter the type of house being built on part of a new development in Bolton-le-Sands will go before city councillors next week.

The application relates to phase 2 of a residential scheme by Oakmere Homes on land off Coastal Road on the southern edge of Bolton-le-Sands.

The site was former agricultural land but is now under construction following the granting of planning permission for 30 houses in March.

The developers have almost completed phase 1, now known as The Orchards, located to the north of the site, but now wish to make changes to some of the house types in phase 2.

Oakmere Homes seek approval for minor material amendments to the previously approved development, for 30 two storey dwellings with associated access and landscaping.

This will allow them to amend the approved house types on four of the 30 plots, which form part of the 40 per cent affordable housing (12 houses) to be built on the site.

The plans will be discussed at the city council planning meeting on Monday October 17.