Housebuilder plans up to 85 new homes on fields in Halton

Plans to build up to 85 new homes in Halton will be presented to residents at a consultation in the village on January 17.

Story Homes is proposing to submit an outline planning application to build up to 85 houses on land, currently grazed by cows, in Low Road, Halton.

The Leyland based housebuilder said proposed plans include a mixture of semi-detached and detached family housing.

It said some of these new homes are “likely to be affordable”.

Story Homes said it has paid careful attention to Halton’s different forms of development, architecture, appearance and materials, and that each will help to generate the character, quality and distinctiveness of the development.

Story Homes planner, Martin Nugent said: “This consultation event is an opportunity for residents from the local area to understand the proposals and come forward with comments to help inform the final plans for the development.

“Story Homes builds beautifully finished, high quality and high specification homes which are built using local materials and labour where possible and will create a community which will integrate well within the village.”

The public consultation will take place on Tuesday 17 January between 5pm and 8pm at The Centre @ Halton, Low Road, Halton, LA2 6NB.

Story Homes said that following the consultation, all responses will be reviewed and where possible incorporated into the proposed development.

For more information visit www.storyhomes.co.uk/land-planning.

Plans for 60 new homes overlooking the Forgewood estate in Halton were given the go-ahead by Lancaster City Council’s planning committee in September 2015, but residents said the decision made to approve the application was severely flawed.

