Hockey: Five-star Ladies are too good for Sefton

Lancaster 1s made it three wins from three games against Liverpool Sefton 2s on Saturday with a 5-0 home victory.

Lancaster, now second in the North Women’s Hockey League Division Two North West, opened the scoring when player of the match, Hayley Johns, dispossessed Sefton and found Nina Swarbrick who threaded a pinpoint ball to Ali Standeven who pushed it past the keeper at the second attempt.

Lancaster pushed forward looking for more and they won a penalty corner which Standeven dispatched with a drag flick.

Hannahlise Morris made several bursts through the middle in the second half and after one lung-busting run she found Standeven, who in turn found Jen Evans-Hill and she smashed the ball past the on-rushing ‘keeper.

Julie Walker grabbed the fourth with a fantastic solo effort – after robbing Sefton of the ball she skipped past two defenders before wrong-footing the ‘keeper.

Rebecca Airey then nipped in front of the Sefton player and found Walker in the D who grabbed her second and Lancaster’s fifth of the game.

Lancaster 2s were also in action at the weekend, beating Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern Ladies 2s 4-1 in the Premier Division of the Lancashire Central Women’s Hockey League.

Lancaster took the lead when Jo Higgs and Lauren Case made some fantastic tackles and took the opportunity to drive into the D, resulting in Higgs scoring a cracking first goal.

Chloe Hilton scored a scrappy second goal to give the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead, and in the second half Lancaster took a straight strike from a penalty corner, Clitheroe and Blackburn’s goalkeeper made a great save but Katy Ayrton picked up the rebound and smashed the ball home.

Amelia Farebrother then used her pace to drive forward and swept home a fourth for Lancaster with just minutes remaining.

The third team were beaten 2-0 against Leyland and Chorley Ladies 2s in Division Two while the fourth team managed a 1-0 win over Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern Ladies 4s in Division Three.

Lancaster Nomads 1s drew 0-0 with Fylde 2s in the Premier Division while the seconds lost 6-2 at top of the table Lytham St Annes 3s in Division Three.

As for Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey club, the men are bottom of the North Men’s League Division One after a 5-1 defeat at Didsbury Northern 1s while the Ladies 1s won 4-2 at Pendle Forest 2s in the Lancashire Central Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.