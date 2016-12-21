Hero soldier honoured for achievements

A former RAF serviceman from Morecambe who lost both legs in a horror bomb blast in Afghanistan has won the Overcoming Adversity award at The Sun’s ninth annual Military Awards.

Father-of-four Stuart Robinson, 34, was presented with hisaward at the star-studded ceremony also known as the ‘Millies’, hosted by television presenter Lorraine Kelly at the historic Guildhall in London.

Stuart Robinson with his wife Amy at the Millies awards in London. Picture: BFBS and Forces TV.

Stuart said: “This is the third time I’ve been but this time it was nice to go as a nominee. I knew a month ago that I had been nominated but I couldn’t sayanything. It was a really long day but it was good to be there with Amy my wife and soak up the armosphere.

“I was sat with Jeremy Clarkson, and he was his big, old bubbly self.

“I was nominated for the same award sixmonths after I was injured, but I was on a lot of medication and couldn’t enjoy the evening.

“It’s nice to be recognisedbut I don’t live my life day to day to win awards. My main goal is to get on with life.

“Being in the military fitness is big part of your day to day life .

“When I left rehab I would go to the gym every day as it really helps with your rehabilitation and you feel good about yourself.

“I’ve been nominated for another award in January by Calibur magazinebut my wife Amy is going to collect the award on my behalf.

“It’s been pretty hectic coming up to Christmas so it will be nice relaxing with family. “

Along with Team Legless, who attempt challenges, with teamwork, motivation and determination, Stuart and others will be handcycling from Bridlington to Morecambe in the new year in their latest charity effort.

The Millies judging panel made a further special award to honour the achievements of The 2nd Battalion, Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment (2 LANCS), which provided crucial manpower and support during last winter’s devastating floods in northern England after Storms Desmond and Eva hit the region.