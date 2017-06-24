Skin experts collect award for teamwork

Teamwork goes more than skin deep for a bunch of nurses who have won a top award.

The Dermatology Outpatients team at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) was awarded Team of the Year 2017 atthe British Dermatology Nursing Group’s (BDNG) annual conference.

Denise Hines, Unit Manager, Ceri Kennedy, Skin Cancer Nurse Specialist, Elizabeth Newsham, Clinical Nurse Specialist and Angela Hewitson, Dermatology Nurse, collected the award. BDNG introduced the award in 2008 to celebrate team work and as a recognition of the importance of working together.Denise Hines, Unit Manager, UHMBT, said: “We are delighted to receive this awardon behalf of every single member of the dermatology team across bay.

“The award recognises our team and their dedication and enthusiasm to provide the best possible patient care that we can.”

The unit offers dermatology outpatient services at Royal Lancaster Infirmary Furness General Hospital, Westmorland General Hospital and Ulverston Health Centre.