Schoolboy, 10, is brave to shave

A schoolboy ‘braved the shave’ to raise money for charity after being touched by the story of a young cancer sufferer from Overton.

Mason Walker, 10, of Morecambe, a pupil at Cedar House School in Bentham, asked his mum Michelle if he could shave all his hair off because he was sad Reece Holt had lost his hair.

His mum Michelle said: “It started about two months ago ,he had been on my Facebook as kids do being nosey and he saw the story of the little boy Reece Holt who has been struggling with brain cancer for over 12 months now.

“He is trying to raise money for a holiday home I believe for other families who are struggling with the effects cancer is having on their family. He said it was sad that his hair had fallen out and would he be ok and that was the end of that.

“At the same time a good friend of mine and Mason’s godmother sadly lost her dad to cancer.

“A couple of days later the advert for Brave the Shave came on and I could see the wheels turning in his head and he said ‘mum can i do that? and I said ofcourse you can sweetheart. We signed him up that minute.

“His first aim was £200 which he got rather quickly through the power of family and friends so he increased it to £300 pound which he has smashed through. He was quite nervous and a little teary at losing his hair.

“Afterwards, he said he didn’t regret doing it and that he understands how people must feel if their hair has fallen out or has to be shaved off.”

Mason, who suffers with ADHD, said: “My hair feels weird, like velvet. I saw Reece Holt’s story and I wanted to raise money for the cancer charity.

“I feel very proud of myself and I want to do another head shave next year for Manchester Children’s Hospital.”

Hair 22 in Morecambe where Mason’s sister Georgia works, hosted Mason’s Brave to Shave event and other businesses including The Snecklifter pub Whitehaven, C & M Motors Westgate, Champagne and strawberries bridal boutique near Kirkby Lonsdale, Ribbons and Roses Morecambe and John Taylor car sales Galgate all helped Mason smash through his target and raise over £500.

Michelle said: “His teacher said ‘well done’and one of his friend’s at the school also did a head shave.

“I’m very proud of my son who is a cheeky chap but has a heart of gold.”