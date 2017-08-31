Samsung unveils wearable 'wellness manager' in new gadget line

Samsung has unveiled a trio of new wearables aimed at fitness enthusiasts and music lovers.

Among the announcements was the Gear Sport, which the tech giant called a "wellness manager" that will automatically coach users on staying active.

Samsung's new Gear Sport

The device was revealed alongside the Gear Fit 2 Pro, a lightweight waterproof wearable aimed at swimmers, and the Gear IconX 2018.

The Korean technology giant made the announcements ahead of the IFA trade show in Berlin.

The new IconX comes with wireless earbuds that connect to the watch and can store up to 4GB of music, Samsung said, enabling users to exercise to music without their smartphone.

Samsung's Kate Beaumont said the three new devices were aimed at "people who see no boundary between their life and their wellness".

The new Gear Sport will automatically track all the wearer's activity, continuously monitor heart rate and suggest simple exercises when users remain stationary for long periods.

Apple's own wearable, the Apple Watch, already carries a similar Move notification that reminds the user to stand for one minute every hour.

Samsung also announced several new home appliance products, including its new QuickDrive washing machine, which the firm claims can halve laundry times.

The machine contains a new back plate which moves in the opposite direction to the drum, increasing the amount of movement during the wash and dry cycle, speeding up the process.

A new battery-powered vacuum cleaner - the Powerstick Pro - which can run wirelessly for 40 minutes, was also unveiled.

Samsung Europe's chief marketing officer David Lowes said: "Samsung's innovation is inspired by consumers and designed to make an immediate difference.

"This innovation is based on craftsmanship, clever connectivity and championing the impossible.

"As technology increasingly plays a role in every part of our lives, we're creating products and services that adapt to consumers and set the tone for what becomes their 'new normal'."

Other big names in the tech industry, including Sony and LG, are to hold press events on Thursday, when they will announce their own new range of products, including new smartphones.