Project aims to find out what matters most to children

Healthwatch Lancashire and Healthwatch Blackpool are working together on a project looking at what matters most to children and young people about the health and social care services they receive.

Eleven young people, known as Healthwatch Champions, supported by The Children’s Society, engaged with 198 peers through a range of activities including care circles, mystery shopping and gathering case studies.

This highlighted key themes such as health professionals talking to parents instead of directly to them, requiring more separation in hospitals for teenagers and younger children, as well as issues relating to accessing gynaecological and mental health services.

The report compiled from these findings highlighted the need for Healthwatch Lancashire and Healthwatch Blackpool to undertake further exploration in to the experiences and needs of children and young people and how their needs need to be considered and acted on by providers and commissioners.

You can also complete an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HWchildrenandyoungpeople

The feedback received will be used to compile a report that will be shared with those who plan, run and regulate health and social care services.