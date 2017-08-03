Pharmacists to work alongside GPs in local surgeries

Have your say

NHS England has announced the second wave of areas set to benefit from having a clinical pharmacist in their general practice team.

Clinical pharmacists work as part of the surgery team to resolve day-to-day medicine issues and consult with and treat patients directly.

This includes providing extra help to manage long-term conditions, advice for those on multiple medications and better access to health checks.

In Lancashire and South Cumbria, six clinical pharmacists and two senior clinical pharmacists will work across 28 sites and GP practices representing a population of 233,000 people.

They will work across Lancaster Medical Practice, including Owen Road Surgery, King Street and University, Rosebank Medical Practice Highland Brow, Rosebank Medical Practice West Drive, Dalton Square andRosebank Medical Practice Ashton Road.

The clinical pharmacists wil also work across Bay Medical Practice’ six sites, including Heysham Primary Care Centre, Morecambe Health Centre, West End Surgery, Meadowside Medical Practice, Westgate Medical Practice and York Bridge Medical Practice.

Jackie Forshaw, Head of Primary Care, NHS England (Lancashire & South Cumbria) said: “We are delighted that so many local people will be benefitting.”