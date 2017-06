The first new Adult Cystic Fibrosis Service in the UK for 40 years has been launched for people living with cystic fibrosis (CF) in Lancashire and Cumbria.People nowhave access to a highly-skilled, multi-disciplinary team based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Dr Ned Rowlands, a specialist CF consultant with the new service, said: “I’m delighted that our new service has been launched. “