Join stroke survivors at The Midland hotel for event

The Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Robert Redfern, will join stroke survivors, health professionals and Stroke Association staff members to put the spotlight on stroke at a celebratory event organised during Make May Purple.

The Stroke Association is calling on everyone to sign up to Make May Purple in 2017.

During the month of May, the charity is calling on everyone to go purple and raise vital funds, to show support for people who have been affected by stroke.

At the event held at the iconic Midland Hotel, local stroke survivors will share their experiences of stroke and explain how they are living with the challenges of the condition.

Stroke Association staff will also give updates about the work of the charity both regionally and nationally, with networking opportunities for local health professionals with stroke survivors and their families.

Nikki Chadwick, Life After Stroke Coordinator at the Stroke Association, said: “There are many reasons to celebrate and raise awareness of stroke - thanks advances in stroke treatments, improvements in emergency responses to stroke and health awareness campaigns such as FAST, more people than ever are surviving stroke. “Approximately 1.2 million people are living with stroke as a long term condition in the UK.

“Within the Morecambe Bay area, we know that over 400 people a year are admitted to hospital having had a stroke.

“Our annual awareness month, Make May Purple, is the perfect time to showcase all the brilliant work that’s being carried out around the North Lancashire area to support those affected by this devastating condition. ”

Across the UK, more than a million people are rebuilding their lives after stroke.

By supporting Make May Purple you can help us to make sure stroke gets the attention it deserves and to raise vital funds for innovative research into stroke care and treatment.

Get involved with Make May Purple and help to change the story for stroke survivors.

Please visit www.stroke.org.uk/makemaypurple.

The event at The Midland hotel in Morecambe will be held between 10.30am and 12pm, on Tuesday May 9.