Carnforth Health and Fun day, a community health fair is to be held on Saturday, July 15 at Carnforth High School.

The event is between 10.30am and 4pm and admission, parking and all activities are free. A similar event last year was attended by over 600 visitors. This event is being organised by members of Carnforth Rotary, Carnforth High School and Morecambe Bay CCG.