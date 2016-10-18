Halton through to next round of cup

In the Fairclough/Woodruff/Parkinson/Collegian Cup first round, the more experienced Halton Rangers side travelled to play Arnside Reserves and after a slow start came away with a 6-1 win.

Promotion hopefuls Halton were just too good and won at a canter with goals from Louis Cox, Ben Baxter (3), Evan Ashton and Josh Vicar. Arnside’s lone reply was from Jack Burke.

In the next round Halton Rangers will be away to Bowerham Dynamos.

In Division Three, Galgate Reserves moved back to the top, but only after a scare against lowly Millhead Reserves.

In the opening seconds Millhead were awarded a penalty when Jack Bowker tripped an attacker and with the referee just yards away he had no hesitation in awarding the spot kick.

Although the penalty was well taken, Galgate’s keeper Jamie Morgan was equal to it and made a great save to deny Millhead.

Millhead defended well throughout but Galgate eventually took the lead when Gavin Beckitt headed home from a corner and he added a second soon after – he collected the ball 35 yards from goal and his shot flew into the top corner.

Newcomers to the league, Conder Green, travelled to fifth placed Westgate Wanderers Reserves and came away with a 4-2 win.

Conder took control of the game early on and opened up a 4-0 lead, Harrison Menzies helping himself to all four goals.

After opening up a match winning lead, Conder relaxed which allowed Westgate to pull one goal back after Stuart Gardner scored, and this was followed by a Sam Eldridge own goal.

Storeys Reserves recorded a 3-1 home win against Grange Reserves thanks to goals from David Leslie, Adam Rawlins and George Johnson. Matthew Theobald scored for Grange.