Drugs and a replica firearm were seized after police raided a house in the West End.

Suspected cocaine, cannabis, cash and a small replica gun were discovered after police executed a warrant on Westminster Road on Friday night at 7.30pm.

A 28 year old man from Morecambe will be interviewed by police.

If you know any information to help police tackle drug dealers please ring 101 or 596986 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.