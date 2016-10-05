Golf: Senior finishes seventh at Kazakhstan Open

Heysham’s Jack Senior finished tied for seventh in his latest Challenge Tour event.

The former amateur star, who qualified for this year’s Open, posted rounds of 69. 68, 68 and 72 at the Kazakhstan Open to finish on 11 under par.

Senior picked up €13,500 as he tied his best result of the season, matching his effort at the Czech Challenge in May. England’s Sam Walker took the title, finishing on 18 under par. Walker won his second European Challenge Tour title of the season as he claimed a one-stroke victory in torrential rain at Zhailjau Golf Resort.

This weekend the Challenge Tour moves onto the Italian Challenge Terre dei Consoli in Monterosi.