Golf: Heysham come out on top in annual Clayton Trophy

Heysham’s golfing stars triumphed in the 77th annual Clayton Trophy played at Morecambe to retain the coveted award they won at Lancaster last year.

The event between Heysham, Lancaster and Morecambe attracted a good crowd and they were rewarded with some good golf, particularly from the reigning champions who led following the morning’s foursomes and then increased that lead in the afternoon’s singles.

Young John Wilding was Heysham’s star after lunch carding a net 70, matched by Morecambe’s Chris Carney.

After the golf, Jim Heap, the host club’s captain handed the trophy over to Paul Rogerson, the Heysham club captain and praised his team. Mr Rogerson in turn paid tribute to the Morecambe course which had provided all the golfers with a stern but very fair test.

The victorious Heysham team was J Wilding, T Johnson, R Wood, M Walsh, R Smith, A Lockhart, R Grimshaw, S Robinson.

Morecambe: T Winn, A Winder, S Chester, A Chester, M Carney, C Carney, M North, M Halpin.

Lancaster: M Hanson, J Walker, T Roberts, P Warburton, C Wilkinson, J Spencer, H Borland, D Sefton.