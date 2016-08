The Rotary Club of Lunesdale appeared at the Lunesdale Agricultural show.

The club had a stand at the show held at the Rugby Club in Kirkby Lonsdale.

The club supports an international campaign, started in 1985, to eradicate the highly infectious disease of polio.

The iron lung, pictured at the stand and on loan from the Rotary Club of Eden, is a mechanical ventilator which was used to maintain breathing following paralysis. The Rotary stand at the show attracted many visitors.