Streets get monster tidy-up

Eighteen tonnes of waste – equivalent in weight to two T.Rexes – was collected in a cleanup in the West End.

West End Million joined forces with Adactus Housing Group, who have properties in the area, to tidy up the streets and alleyways in and around Clarendon, Westminster, Marlborough and West End Roads over two days.

An alleyway in the West End before the clean-up.

Skips were placed at the end of each road for residents to use and Adactus staff and volunteers helped out.

This pilot event was organised by David Holme of Adactus, who joint funded it together with West End Million, and volunteers Pat Williamson and Elizabeth Das.

The cleanup was also a learning curve in preparation for a much larger event next Spring to involve even more streets in the West End.

Simon Das of the West End Million Partnership, said: “This pilot project went really well.

A tidied up West End alleyway.

“We had great support from local people and the skips were obviously well used. We are looking forward to improving the event for next Spring, ensuring we can expand the project to make a bigger lasting difference to the West End.”

Improving housing and the general environment of the area is one of West End Million’s main priorities.

They would welcome more volunteers to suggest ideas and help to organise the Spring clean-up. Anyone interested should visit www.westendmillion.co.uk and see housing for contact details.