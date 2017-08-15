Hundreds get caught up in pebble craze

Painted pebbles are creating waves in Morecambe – and the craze shows no sign of abating.

Pebbleart, based on the American ‘Kindness Rocks’ project, is the brainchild of Jacky Burns of Morecambe and a Facebook Pebbleart page has already attracted nearly 1,,300 members.

Photo Neil Cross Jacky Burns has started off a new craze in the Heysham area called Pebbleart - she finds pebbles on the beach, paints and varnishes them, then hides them in the local area for people to find, with her grandchildren Olivia, Leo and Calvin

Pebbles or rocks found on the beach or in other public places are taken home, and can be painted and varnished in any design, with the Pebbleart logo on the back.

Then the pebbles are hidden or placed in public places such as a park bench, on the promenade, in your garden wall, or on the high street.

Anyone who finds a painted pebble can leave it where it is for someone else to find, rehide and take a photo of it for the Facebook page, or take it home and keep it if they wish.

Jacky Burns, 55, who places pebbles between Grosvenor Road and the climbing wall on the promenade at Morecambe, said: “It’s just to make people smile, there are no religious connotations and it gets people in the outdoors.

“It’s all about spreading a little kindness and having some fun along the way .

“I take my little granddaughter Olivia, who is three, with me, and she puts them all out. It’s teaching kids how to give. Anyone of any age can play.

“You don’t have to be an artist, you can draw with felt tip pen, crayons, pencils, pens, or paints and seal it with clear nail varnish.We have some really budding artists out there.

“If you find a pebble, you can either leave it where it is and take a picture, rehide it and take a pictureor take it home with you.I’m just enjoying it at the minute.”

To join, search for ‘Pebbleart’ on Facebook and click on ‘join group.’ Once accepted, you can post onto the page.