Triplets’ milestone day at school

A set of triplets who came into the world in 2012 have just had their first day at school.

Lily, Jude and Dylan Green, who live in Bowerham in Lancaster with sister Rosie, seven, and mum and dad Suzy and Dave Green, had their first full day at Bowerham County Primary School on Monday and according to their mum and dad they are really enjoying it.

The Green triplets Dylan, Lily and Jude with mum and dad Suzy and Dave and sister Rosie.

Dad Dave said: “They are really enjoying it and and their big sister Rosie looks after them at school. We only live round the cornerso they all go to school on their scooters.

“They have been enjoying playing out at the water park at school.”

Mum Suzy said “They are enjoying it a lot because their big sister Rosie goes there and they have just accepted it.

“It’s nice that they have all gone to school together then Rosie doesn’t feel the odd one out.

“They are in the same class but at this age they don’t do an awful lot of sitting down in the class but they explore through play.

“I’ve spent a long time thinking about it and now they are at school I can do a few projects at home.”

Suzy found out she was having triplets at her 12 week scan,.

Lily, Dylan and Jude were born within four minutes of each other by caesarian section on May 4, 2012 at the Royal Lancaster infirmary..

Suzy was told by staff at the hospital that Lily, Dylan and Jude were the first to be born at Lancaster for a decade.