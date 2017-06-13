Students get pat on back

Students at Lancaster & Morecambe College have completed an impressive 3750 hours volunteering in the local community and college between them this year.

An awards ceremony has been held to recognise their efforts.Awards were presented by LMC Principal Wes Johnson in the College’s Coulson’s Restaurant.

One student, Russell Lane, completed an incredible 401 hours of volunteering over the academic year.by helping out in the college shop and in the community.

LMC Student Liaison Office Frank Longdon said “We ‘d like to thank all the wonderful students who volunteer their time to help others.”