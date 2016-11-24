New extension officially opened at Morecambe school

A brand new £3.2m extension was officially opened at Lancaster Road Primary School in Morecambe.

The official opening of the building was attended by schoolpupils, teachers and guests of honour including architects, contractors and county councillors.

The new extension at Lancaster Road Primary School.

Before the curtains were officially opened on the plaque dedicated to the building, children from the school dressed in 1940s costumes performed a number of wartime songs, including Vera Lynn’s ‘We’ll meet again.’

Children from another class read from a special poster which detailed what pupils liked about the new building.

Headteacher Paul Gabriel said: “I’m relieved, it’s been a long time, over two years construction. The children and staff have been brilliant. We couldn’t have done it better without the support of Conlons, the constructors, Lancashire County Council and architect Martin Howden.

“The children have been fabulous, for six weeks at the beginning of term, four of the classrooms in the old building were closed, so that meant they didn’t have a classroom to go back to. Staff were worried that the family atmosphere would be lost at the school because of the growth, but that is what we are taking forward, that is what we are. The classes aren’t any bigger, but what we have is more room. It’s fantastic.”

Children dressed in 1940s costumes perform wartime songs for pupils, staff and guests at the official opening of the new extension at Lancaster Road School.

As well as holding six classrooms, the single story building includes a multi-use sports hall, group/interview rooms, a new entrance and a staff room.

The extension will result in the capacity at the school increasing from 420 to 630 pupils by the 2020/2021 academic year.

The building was needed to meet the additional demand for places now and in the future in the area.