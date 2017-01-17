Maths challenege adds up to success for Grammar boys

Bright sparks from Lancaster Royal Grammar School are heading to the capital n after putting on a top class performance in a national maths challenge.

A team from the school used their skills to win a place in the national final of the British Maths Olympiad taking place in London next month.

LRGS pupils entered a school team for the UKMT/FMSP Senior Team Maths Challenge at Lancaster University.

They were competing against students from 22 other schools from across the North West.

Organsiers said the standard was extremely high but the Lancaster Royal Grammar team won the round.

T he team, Timothy Ye, Matthew Chan, Cameron Peters and Riordan deVries now go forward to represent the region at the National Final in London in February 2017.

A spokesman for the school said: “ Well done to Cameron Peters, Riordan de Vries, Timothy Ye and Matthew Chan for representing LRGS in such a tough competition.”

Many pupils from LRGS have been involved with the United Kingdom Mathematics Trust (UKMT)over recent years.

The UKMT organise the UK’s biggest national maths competition, the British Maths Olympiad.

Pupils enter a series of chal

lenges which lead into a follow-on Olympiad round.

The top 60 per cent of students nationally receive a gold, silver or bronze certificate with 16 LRGS boys were awarded gold in the Senior Maths Challenge, which is aimed at 16-19 year olds studying mathematics or who have alredy got a GCSE in the subject.

The challenge involves answering 25 multiple choice questions in 90 minutes and is sat under exam conditions.