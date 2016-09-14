Last chance talks on future of libraries and children’s centres

A cross party group of councillors will make an eleventh hour appeal next week in a bid to reverse cuts to libraries and children’s centres.

A special meeting of Lancashire County Council’s scrutiny committee will be held on September 22 to consider whether to call in last week’s cabinet decision to close more than 100 buildings and shake up or close care services for some of the most needy in the county.

The decisions, which the council says has been forced by cuts in Government funding, followed months of public consultation.

Among the facilities facing the threat of closure of sell off are: Lancaster Balmoral Children’s Centre (Morecambe) (designated); Lancaster Barton Road Young People’s Centre; Lancaster Bolton-le-Sands Library; Lancaster Carnforth Library; Lancaster Firbank Children’s Centre (designated); Lancaster Galgate Children’s Centre (Ellel); Lancaster Heysham Children’s Centre and Young People’s Centre (designated); Lancaster, Lancaster Registration Office; Lancaster Morecambe Registration Office; Lancaster Poulton Children’s Centre (Morecambe) (designated); Lancaster Ryelands Young People’s Centre; Lancaster Silverdale Library.