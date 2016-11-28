Early Bay Gateway boost for trade at Heysham ferry firm

A Heysham ferry company has reported a massive boost in trade after the opening of the Bay Gateway.

Seatruck Ferries, based at Heysham Port, said freight levels were up 30 per cent in November 2016 compared to this time last year, following the opening of the new road on October 31.

The freight ferry company also reported overall growth of more than 18 per cent in 2016.

Seatruck chief executive Alistair Eagles forecast winning even more business from hauliers switching ferry operators. The road bypasses the previous bottle neck of Lancaster, slashing journey time from the M6 to Heysham.

Mr Eagles said Seatruck’s Irish Sea tonnage growth this year is around three times the market level. The owner of Heysham Port, Peel Ports has also announced a £10m investment in facilities at Heysham including a new loading ramp which will be installed in 2017.

This will further strengthen Heysham’s position as a leading hub for Irish Sea freight.

Further improvements in IT systems will make the process of delivering and collecting units from Heysham Port much easier for HGV drivers.