Diego Lemos given consent to buy majority shareholding in Morecambe Football Club

The EFL has granted consent for Diego Lemos to complete the acquisition of a majority shareholding in Morecambe Football Club.

Mr Lemos, 35, lives in Qatar, has a football background and members of his family have played at a high level professionally.

He has around 10 years of experience as a FIFA football agent operating in Asia.

His father Luisinho Tombo (Luiz Alberto Silva Lemos) was a top goalscoring striker in the Rio State League of Brazil in the 1970s and 1980s. He played for America and Flamengo and was a contemporary of one of Brazil’s all-time great footballers, Zico.

Mr Lemos’ uncles Caio Cambalhota and Cesar Maluco were also top footballers, Cesar as a member of Brazil’s 1974 World Cup squad.