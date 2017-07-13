Town hall move for court cases

Court cases are to be heard in council buildings following the closure of Kendal’s courthouse last month.

HM Courts and Tribunal Service staff have been working with officers at South Lakeland District Council (SLDC) to arrange court facilities to enable the service to continue in Kendal.

From this week the district council chamber at Kendal Town Hall will be used, with the first case taking place today, Thursday July 13.

Further court sittings will be held on August 3, September 7 and 21 , 5 and 19 October 5 and 19, 2 and 23 November2 and 23 and December 14 and 21. All cases have been reviewed individually by the court service and only those suitable will be heard at the town hall. Custody cases, youth cases or cases involving anyone coming from prison are being transferred to either Barrow or Preston Magistrates’ Courts.

Court security staff will be checking people going in and out of the court areas while they are in operation in the council buildings.

All existing bookings and meetings scheduled for the town hall are being accommodated and staff have been informed about the court arrangements.

At Kendal Town Hall the courts will be using the district council chamber, chairman’s room, town council chamber and Bindloss Room.

A spokesman for SLDC, said: “We have worked with HM Courts and Tribunals Service to ensure people can still access court services in Kendal. All arrangements have been fully risk-assessed and the operation of the courts will not impact on any existing bookings or meetings already scheduled.”

The town hall has previously been used by the courts following damage caused by Storm Desmond to Kendal Magistrates’ Court.