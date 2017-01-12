Teenager punched in face on night out

Police are appealing for information after an assault at a Lancaster pub just before Christmas.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Lancaster, was on a Christmas night out at the Crafty Scholar on Church Street with his colleagues on Thursday 22 December, say police.

At around 12am he went to the toilets where a man was acting aggressively.

According to police, the man, who was wearing a grey tracksuit, then started shouting at the victim’s friend. He told the offender that they didn’t want any trouble but was punched to the face causing concussion and a cut that required stitches.

PC 2320 James Buddo from Lancaster Police said: “The victim was simply trying to innocently diffuse a situation when he was punched in the face during what should have been Christmas celebrations. Instead he ended up needing hospital treatment.

“We need anyone who may have been in the toilets at the time, or anyone with information that could help to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting 199 of December 22nd.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.