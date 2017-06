Morecambe Police want to the identify the man (pictured) as they need to speak to him regarding suspicious activity in Carnforth.

The suspicious activity was at 3.30am on Sunday June 18.

If you can help police then please either email morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or phone 01524 596986.

Report crime anonymously at independent charity Crime Stoppers, free and in confidence, on 0800 555 111.