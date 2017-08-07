Suitcase left in book shop sparks security alert in Lancaster

Have your say

An abandoned suitcase sparked a major security alert in Lancaster city centre.

Police were called at 3.50pm on August 4 to reports of a suitcase left at WHSmiths in Lancaster.

Shoppers were evacuated from the book shop and the next door Starbucks, according to witnesses at the scene.

Police cordoned off the shop and checked the suitcase, which had been left inside the door and were satisfied that it was not suspicious.

The suitcase was returned to its owner who was given words of advice.