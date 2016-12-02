Stolen minibus found by police

Elderly residents of Middleton Towers were left without transport after their minibus used for trips and meals out was stolen.

The Ford Transit with wheelchair lift was driven away along with two 6ft Chinese vases and two 3ft vases during a break-in at the former retirement village in Middleton. The thieves also took tea, coffee, chocolate biscuits and cake ready for a coffee morning.

Linda Freedman, site manager, said: “The residents enjoy trips to a nice restaurant, pub lunches and shopping and for some it is an essential part of their life, as they may not be able to drive. One or two were worried their homes would be targeted. Luckily the van has been recovered by police in Heysham, along with one of the vases, although that is broken. We should have the van back for our Christmas meal at The Clarendon.

“It’s pretty much amateur hour with these people (the thieves) and they don’t care about the inconvenience or how much it is costing to put right.” Police said the theft happened overnight between November 29-30. Call 101.