Stay safe online with police tips

Do you or your children really know who you’re speaking to online?

Police are reminding people how to stay safe on social media.

When someone asks to be a ‘friend’ or ‘associate’ on the social network, ask yourself: Would you be happy to write all of this information down and hand it to that person? Do you know them and trust them well enough? If not, you should NOT accept their request.

You might not realise it, but your social network profile probably contains a huge amount of personal information, even if you don’t think you have published it yourself. By looking at photographs, wall posts, status updates, tweets and information shared by third-party apps (such as fitness trackers), it is very easy to find out: your address; your date of birth; your place of work; your school or college; your children’s school or college etc.

